FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British American Tobacco's FY revenue fall smaller than expected
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

British American Tobacco's FY revenue fall smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco, the world’s second-biggest tobacco company, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in 2015 revenue on Thursday, helped by a smaller decline in organic cigarette volumes.

Revenue fell 6.2 percent to 13.1 billion pounds, dragged down largely by foreign exchange fluctuations. Excluding the impact of currency, BAT said revenue rose 5.4 percent, due to price increases.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 12.95 billion pounds, according to Reuters data.

Cigarette volume fell by 0.8 percent organically, excluding the acquisition of TDR in Croatia, against an estimated industry decline of 2.3 pecent, BAT said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.