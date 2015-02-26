FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

British American Tobacco sales fall slightly smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco , the world’s second-biggest tobacco company, reported a slightly smaller-than-expected full-year sales decline, as smokers continued to cut back on the habit.

The London-based company behind Dunhill and Lucky Strike said annual revenue was 13.97 billion pounds, with group cigarette volume down 1.4 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 13.89 billion pounds, according to Reuters data.

Basic earnings per share were 208.1 pence.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
