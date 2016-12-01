BRIEF-Twitter announces Globe as first advertising partner in Asia for NBA live stream shows
* Twitter announces Globe as the first advertising partner in Asia for NBA live stream shows
MILAN Dec 1 British American Tobacco launched a new e-cigarette designed to appeal to young hipsters this week, with a retail store in Milan, stepping up its battle with rival Philip Morris to dominate the market for cigarette alternatives.
BAT, in talks to buy Reynolds American for more than $47 billion, says its new brightly colored, ergonomically shaped device, called the Vype Pebble, fills a gap in the market, which is currently dominated by e-cigarettes shaped like traditional cigarettes, or larger ones with tanks that can be bulky.
The Pebble shop, in Milan's trendy canals district, will stay open for one year.
Larger rival Philip Morris International also opened a shop in London this week for its IQOS device, which creates vapour from tobacco, rather than nicotine-laced liquid as e-cigarettes do. ($1 = 0.8001 pounds) (Writing by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
ZURICH, Dec 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7867 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
PARIS, Dec 1 Models wearing spectacular lingerie creations wowed fashions' glitterati on Wednesday night during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris.