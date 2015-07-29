BAT sees UK "plain packaging" challenge being heard in December

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco expects its legal challenge to the implementation of “plain packaging” of tobacco in Britain to be heard in court in December with possible final resolution by the end of 2016, a senior executive said.

“We expect a hearing in December,” Jerome Abelman, BAT’s director of legal and external affairs, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that “whatever the decision, there will likely be appeals.”

Britain adopted a law in March that would prohibit tobacco products from being sold with any branding, colours or logos.

BAT and larger rival Philip Morris International are challenging the law.