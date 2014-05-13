FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurer Brit sees written premiums rise 6.5 percent in Q1
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Brit sees written premiums rise 6.5 percent in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Brit Plc

* Gross written premium up 1.2 percent to 336.5 million pounds ($567.72 million) in three months to March 31, versus 332.6 million pounds a year earlier

* Gross written premium rose 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates

* Investment return for period of 28.6 million stg (net of investment management fees)

* Non-annualised return for quarter of 1.1 percent (2013: 0.9 percent)

* Signed agreement with QBE underwriting limited to acquire renewal rights to its London-based dedicated Lloyd’s aviation business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison)

