BRIEF-Insurer Brit sees written premiums rise 6.5 percent in Q1

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Brit Plc

* Gross written premium up 1.2 percent to 336.5 million pounds ($567.72 million) in three months to March 31, versus 332.6 million pounds a year earlier

* Gross written premium rose 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates

* Investment return for period of 28.6 million stg (net of investment management fees)

* Non-annualised return for quarter of 1.1 percent (2013: 0.9 percent)

* Signed agreement with QBE underwriting limited to acquire renewal rights to its London-based dedicated Lloyd's aviation business