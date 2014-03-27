FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brit Group set for 960 million stg market valuation - sources
March 27, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Brit Group set for 960 million stg market valuation - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group IPO-BRIT.L is to price its London listing at 235-240 pence a share, two sources said on Thursday, valuing the company at up to 960 million pounds ($1.6 billion).

The company is planning a 25 percent stake sale of 100 million shares, sources previously told Reuters. The final price is to be announced on Thursday after the markets close.

Brit Group was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.6037 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry)

