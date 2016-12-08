MOVES-Insurer Brit Ltd promotes Matthew Wilson to group CEO

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Matthew Wilson group chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

Wilson, currently the deputy CEO, will replace Mark Cloutier, who will become the executive chairman.

Richard Ward, non-executive chairman of Brit, will remain on the board and assume the role of senior independent director.

Ward will also continue to be the chairman of Brit Syndicates Ltd, the regulated unit of Brit Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)