FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Brit posts rising pretax profits, special dividend
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Brit posts rising pretax profits, special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brit Plc

* Profit after tax increased by 39.7% to £139.0m (2013: £99.5m)

* Gross written premiums of £1,302.1m (2013: £1,185.7m), an increase of 9.8%.

* Investment return for period increased by 38.4% to £75.7m (2013: £54.7m), representing a return of 2.9%

* Final dividend declared of 12.5pps plus a special dividend of 12.5pps, bringing total dividend for year including interim dividend of 6.25pps to 31.25pps

* Recommended cash offer of 305 pence per share for company from Fairfax Financial Holdings limited

* Return on adjusted net tangible assets before fx and ipo costs of 20.7% is driven by strong underwriting and investment performances

* Announce today appointment of Matthew Wilson as deputy group ceo and chief underwriting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.