BG Lomond oil, gas field to shut for work in August

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - BG Group plans to shut down its Lomond oil and gas field in the North Sea in August for maintenance and has no other scheduled field shutdowns this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We are planning routine maintenance on Lomond in August,” she said.

The Lomond field produces 74 million cubic feet of gas per day and 2,517 barrels of oil per day, according to average figures reached in 2009.

Gas from the field is exported via the CATS pipeline into Britain’s Teesside gas terminal, while liquids flow through the Forties pipeline.