FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3I's Cressida Hogg to join Canada's CPPIB
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

3I's Cressida Hogg to join Canada's CPPIB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cressida Hogg, managing partner of British private equity firm 3i’s infrastructure business, is leaving to join the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

She will join CPPIB’s infrastructure programme and will be based in London, the sources said on Wednesday.

Hogg, who has spent almost two decades at 3i setting up its infrastructure business in 2005, will leave 3i in March, the company said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

Phil White, currently a partner at 3i, and Ben Loomes, the group’s strategy director, will take over as co-managing partners of the infrastructure business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.