Britain sets the date for spectrum auction
November 12, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Britain sets the date for spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom said it expected mobile operators to be able to provide faster, fourth-generation services from June next year as it set out its plans for a spectrum auction.

Ofcom said prospective bidders would be able to submit their applications with an initial deposit from December 11, with bidding beginning in January and licences granted in February and March.

Ofcom said the reserve prices for the spectrum would be a combined total of 1.3 billion pounds ($2.1 billion).

