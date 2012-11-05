FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM orders investigation of child abuse claims
November 5, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

UK PM orders investigation of child abuse claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday ordered an investigation into the way historic child abuse claims in a Welsh children’s home were examined.

The move, announced during a trip to Abu Dhabi, comes after a paedophile victim told the BBC that an unidentified Conservative Party figure had abused children in social care during the 1970s.

“Child abuse is an absolutely hateful and abhorrent crime and these allegations are truly dreadful and they mustn’t be left hanging in the air, so I‘m taking action today,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the victim, Steven Messham, would be given a meeting with the minister for Wales and urged anyone with knowledge of abuse to report it to the police.

“I‘m going to be asking a senior independent figure to lead an urgent investigation into whether the original inquiry was properly constituted and properly did its job and to report urgently to the government,” Cameron said.

