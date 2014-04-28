FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British celebrity PR guru found guilty of sex assaults
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 28, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

British celebrity PR guru found guilty of sex assaults

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s best-known celebrity publicist was found guilty on Monday of eight charges of indecently assaulting teenagers over nearly 20 years from 1966, the latest in a string of celebrities to face historic sex charges.

Max Clifford, 71, whose celebrity clients have included TV music mogul Simon Cowell and U.S. boxer Muhammad Ali, was charged with 11 counts of sexually assaulting seven girls aged 14 to 19 between 1966 and 1984.

A jury cleared him on two of these charges and was unable to reach a verdict on the final charge, a spokeswoman for the Crown Prosecution Service said. Sentencing will take place on Friday.

Clifford was arrested in December 2012 as part of an investigation into historic sexual assault cases, code-named Operation Yewtree, triggered by revelations that the late BBC TV presenter Jimmy Savile was a prolific sex offender over decades.

During the five week trial, the prosecution portrayed Clifford as a master in the art of intimidation and manipulation who used his power and celebrity contacts to prey on girls by promising to introduce them to stars for sex acts.

Clifford denied all charges, saying the allegations against him were “utterly repulsive” lies by fantasists and opportunists out to make money, but admitted to a series of affairs during his marriage to his first wife. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.