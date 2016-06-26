FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roller coaster carriage derails at Scottish theme park - Daily Record
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Roller coaster carriage derails at Scottish theme park - Daily Record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - A roller coaster carriage at a theme park in Scotland came off its rails on Sunday and fell on a children's ride below, the Daily Record newspaper reported.

The Daily Record cited eyewitness reports saying the carriage on the Tsunami ride at the M&D's theme park in Motherwell in southern Scotland fell 30 ft (10 metres) to the ground.

A spokeswoman for local police said they were responding to an emergency incident at the park but gave no further details.

The Scottish ambulance service said six ambulance crews, a special operations response team and a team of emergency doctors had been sent to the park to respond to the incident. They had no details of casualties.

Pictures on Twitter showed people trying to help those trapped in an upside down carriage. M&D did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, William James and Conor Humphries; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

