FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK proposes tougher accounting test on banks' health
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

UK proposes tougher accounting test on banks' health

Huw Jones

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Accountants will have to determine more thoroughly if a bank can stand on its own two feet without taxpayer help for well over a year under draft changes put forward by Britain’s audit regulator on Wednesday.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said auditors like KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and Ernst & Young would have to examine in-depth threats to a company’s business model and capital adequacy through the economic cycle for the sector a company is in.

The planned reform stems from anger among UK policymakers that auditors gave banks a clean bill of health just before taxpayers had to shore them up in the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Currently auditors only attest to a company as a “going concern” for the following 12 months, but an inquiry by Lord Sharman recommended a longer period and wider criteria.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.