UK competition watchdog orders changes in accounting market
October 15, 2013

UK competition watchdog orders changes in accounting market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top 350 companies must put out their book-keeping work to tender at least once a decade to increase competition in a market dominated by just four big accounting firms.

The Competition Commission published its final report on Tuesday following a probe into Britain’s audit market but rowed back on an earlier draft recommendation that would force companies to re-tender their audit work every five years.

The watchdog had faced opposition from companies and the accounting sector’s regulator, the Financial Reporting Council, who has just introduced a rule requiring firms to consider retendering at least once a decade.

The so-called Big Four accountants, KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte check the books of most blue chips across the world. Many top firms have kept the same accountant for decades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
