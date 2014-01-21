FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former UK Bradford & Bingley FD Willford in second probe
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Former UK Bradford & Bingley FD Willford in second probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog has launched an investigation into the conduct of Chris Willford, former group finance director at Bradford & Bingley bank.

The Financial Reporting Council said on Tuesday it has launched the action after another regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, fined Willford 30,000 pounds ($49,300) in December for failures during an emergency cash call at the bank.

The bank was eventually split into two, its deposits and branches were sold to Santander, while its loans remained with the government.

