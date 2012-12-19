FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says to cut troop numbers in Afghanistan in 2013
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron says to cut troop numbers in Afghanistan in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain will cut troop numbers in Afghanistan to 5,200 by the end of 2013 from the current 9,000, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

The British government plans to bring most of its troops home by the end of 2014.

“Because of the success of our forces and the Afghan national security forces...we’ll be able to see troops come home in two relatively even steps, 2013 and 2014, leaving probably around 5,200 troops after the end of 2013, compared to the 9,000 we have now,” Cameron told parliament.

