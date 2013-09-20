British police arrest two men for endangering an aircraft

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British police arrested two men for endangering an aircraft on Friday evening after a Sri Lankan Airlines flight was diverted from London’s Heathrow Airport to nearby Stansted.

A police spokeswoman said the A330 Airbus landed shortly after 7:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) and police officers boarded the plane and arrested two men.

“Passengers have been removed safely and inquiries are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.

In May this year, two men were arrested on board a plane from Pakistan carrying 297 passengers that was intercepted and diverted to Stansted airport by RAF typhoon jets.

Police later said the incident in May was being treated as criminal rather than terrorism-related.

Stansted is one of London’s less busy airports, preferred as a location for handling airplane security incidents. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Sandra Maler)