FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British police arrest two men for endangering an aircraft
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 20, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 4 years

British police arrest two men for endangering an aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British police arrested two men for endangering an aircraft on Friday evening after a Sri Lankan Airlines flight was diverted from London’s Heathrow Airport to nearby Stansted.

A police spokeswoman said the A330 Airbus landed shortly after 7:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) and police officers boarded the plane and arrested two men.

“Passengers have been removed safely and inquiries are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.

In May this year, two men were arrested on board a plane from Pakistan carrying 297 passengers that was intercepted and diverted to Stansted airport by RAF typhoon jets.

Police later said the incident in May was being treated as criminal rather than terrorism-related.

Stansted is one of London’s less busy airports, preferred as a location for handling airplane security incidents. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.