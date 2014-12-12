FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK air traffic control says operations back to normal over next two hours
December 12, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

UK air traffic control says operations back to normal over next two hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - All parts of British air operations will start to get back to normal over the next two hours after a technical failure grounded flights on Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the air traffic control body NATS said.

“The system is back up and running now,” the spokesman, Martin Rolfe, told the BBC. “Over the course of the next couple of hours all parts of aviation infrastructure will start getting back to normal -- the airports, the airlines and air traffic.”

Asked why the failure had occurred, he replied: “at this stage we are still investigating the cause.” (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)

