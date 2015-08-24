FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in UK airshow could approach 20 - police
August 24, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Death toll in UK airshow could approach 20 - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The number of people killed when a jet aircraft crashed onto a busy road near an airshow in southern England on Saturday could climb to nearly 20, British police said on Monday.

“It’s too early to tell but I’d be surprised if (the death toll) doesn’t go above 11,” Assistant Chief Constable of Sussex Police, Steve Barry, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“If it would be below 20 then that would be probably the best estimate that I could give you at this stage.”

Police said on Saturday that seven people died in the crash and then raised the likely death toll to 11 on Sunday. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg)

