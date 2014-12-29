FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2014

Virgin Atlantic flight to carry out "non-standard landing" at UK airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A Virgin Atlantic passenger plane will carry out a “non-standard landing” at London’s Gatwick airport on Monday after a landing gear fault forced the U.S.-bound plane to turn around, the airline said in a statement.

“Flight VS43 ... (has) returned to London Gatwick due to a technical issue with one of the landing gears,” Virgin Atlantic said in a statement. “The aircraft is preparing to implement a non-standard landing procedure at Gatwick airport”.

Flight tracking site flightradar24.com said the aircraft was a Boeing 747. Gatwick airport said emergency services were on standby. (Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
