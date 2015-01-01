UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways flight makes unscheduled landing due to unruly passenger

(Shows unruly passenger restrained and arrested)

LONDON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A Qatar Airways flight from New York was forced to make an unscheduled landing at a British airport due to a disruptive passenger, local police said on Thursday.

“It would appear the staff had to restrain a male during the flight and the pilot had to re-route and land at Manchester. Police attended and have arrested the male,” a police spokesman said.

The airport had earlier said the flight, which was headed to Doha, was diverted due to a minor medical issue.