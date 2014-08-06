FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police section man after Manchester airport bomb scare
August 6, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Police section man after Manchester airport bomb scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Police said on Wednesday that a 47-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat on a flight into Manchester airport had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Britain scrambled two fighter jets on Tuesday to escort a Qatar Airways plane into Manchester after the pilot reported a possible explosive device on board, briefly raising fears of a terrorism attack and prompting authorities to close the airport for 25 minutes.

A Reuters photographer saw armed police remove a handcuffed male passenger dressed in baggy trousers and a sports shirt from the plane, flight QR23 from Doha to Manchester. The Airbus A330-300 had 269 passengers and 13 crew on board.

“Following his arrest he was assessed by medical staff and again by a mental health team,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

“He was subsequently sectioned to allow for a fuller assessment and appropriate treatment,” it added. (Reporting by Tess Little; editing by Stephen Addison)

