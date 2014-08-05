FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jets escort Qatar Airways plane to Manchester airport over possible "device"
August 5, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Jets escort Qatar Airways plane to Manchester airport over possible "device"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British fighter jets escorted a passenger plane into Manchester airport on Tuesday after the pilot reported that a suspect device was possibly on board, police said.

“An incoming plane has been escorted into the airport by the Royal Air Force as a result of information received by the pilot about a possible device on board,” Chief Superintendent John O‘Hare said in a statement.

“We don’t know how genuine this threat is but it is absolutely vital we deal with the situation as a full emergency,” he added.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment.

A spokesman for the airport said the plane was operated by Qatar Airways. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

