British armed police escort man off Qatar Airways plane at Manchester
August 5, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

British armed police escort man off Qatar Airways plane at Manchester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British armed police took a handcuffed man off a Qatar Airways plane which had been escorted into Manchester by a fighter jet, Reuters photographs showed on Tuesday.

A passenger on the plane interviewed by the BBC said the man was taken off while other passengers waited in their seats.

A spokesman for Qatar Aiways said the crew of flight QR23 from Doha to Manchester had received a threat about a possible device on board. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Tess Little; editing by Stephen Addison)

