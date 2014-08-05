British armed police escort man off Qatar Airways plane at Manchester

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British armed police took a handcuffed man off a Qatar Airways plane which had been escorted into Manchester by a fighter jet, Reuters photographs showed on Tuesday.

A passenger on the plane interviewed by the BBC said the man was taken off while other passengers waited in their seats.

A spokesman for Qatar Aiways said the crew of flight QR23 from Doha to Manchester had received a threat about a possible device on board. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Tess Little; editing by Stephen Addison)