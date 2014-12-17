FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-bound United Airlines flight returns to London after 'maintenance issue'
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-bound United Airlines flight returns to London after 'maintenance issue'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A U.S.-bound United Airlines flight is returning to London’s Heathrow airport following a maintenance issue, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Flight UA28 to Newark, New Jersey, had been circling off the south coast of England for about two hours.

“United Airlines flight UA28...with 227 customers and a crew of 13 on board, is returning to Heathrow because of a maintenance issue,” United said in a statement emailed to Reuters. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

