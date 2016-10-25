FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
British government not planning change of heart on airport expansion - minister
October 25, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

British government not planning change of heart on airport expansion - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British transport minister Chris Grayling said on Tuesday that the public consultation process on expanding Heathrow Airport was not likely to change its position in favour of a new runway at the west London site.

"The government has decided very clearly today on its recommendation," Grayling said when asked whether the consultation could result in the government changing its decision. "We're not entering this process with a view to changing our minds." (Reporting by Kylie Maclellan and William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)

