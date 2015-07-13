FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London's Heathrow airport warns of delays due to protest on runway
July 13, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

London's Heathrow airport warns of delays due to protest on runway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow Airport said flights would be delayed on Monday after a group of activists gained access to its northern runway to stage a protest against the possible expansion of Britain’s biggest airport.

Heathrow was selected as the site for a new runway in south east England earlier this month, causing disappointment for some local residents and climate change groups who oppose airport expansion.

The airport, situated west of London, said it was working with the police to resolve the incident.

“Both runways are open although there will still be delays - we are sorry for the disruption to passengers. Our priority remains to ensure the safe running of the airport,” the airport said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

