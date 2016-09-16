Germany's DFS wins Edinburgh air traffic control contract

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany's state-owned DFS has won a tender to become air traffic controller at Edinburgh Airport from April 2018, replacing Britain's NATS, it said on Friday.

The 10-year contract for DFS's UK unit Air Navigation Solutions (ANS) follows a win at London's Gatwick Airport, where it took over air traffic control in March.

Edinburgh Airport, owned by U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), is Britain's sixth largest and handles more than 11 million passengers a year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)