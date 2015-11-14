FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

November 14, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Gatwick Airport evacuates one terminal as precautionary measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Gatwick Airport evacuated its North Terminal as a precautionary measure due to an incident, the London airport’s twitter feed said on Saturday.

The evacuation came amid heightened security after attacks in Paris left more than 120 people dead on Friday and Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron convened a meeting of his government’s emergency response committee.

Britain’s terrorism threat level stands at “severe”, the second highest category which means a militant attack is considered highly likely.

Gatwick airport is the country’s second busiest airport and is situated about 30 miles south of London. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Boyle)

