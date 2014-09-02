FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain rejects London mayor's "Boris Island" airport plan
September 2, 2014

Britain rejects London mayor's "Boris Island" airport plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A plan to build a major new airport to the east of London was rejected by a government-appointed commission on Tuesday, dealing a blow to its high-profile backer, the city’s mayor Boris Johnson.

The Airports Commission said the idea to build a new airport in the Thames Estuary, nicknamed Boris Island, had not made the shortlist of options it is considering to expand Britain’s runway capacity.

It will now make a final recommendation by summer 2015 from three remaining options, including two plans to expand Heathrow Airport and one to expand Gatwick Airport. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)

