Ontario Teachers buys Macquarie's stake in UK's Bristol Airport
September 17, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ontario Teachers buys Macquarie's stake in UK's Bristol Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is buying out co-shareholder Australian asset manager Macquarie Group Ltd in Bristol Airport, giving the Canadian company control of UK’s ninth busiest airport.

Although the companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal, a source told Reuters in July that Ontario Teachers’ could spend up to 250 million pounds ($407 million) to buy Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund’s 50 percent stake.

Bristol Airport posted a pretax profit of 25.8 million pounds in 2013.

The deal is expected to close by the end of September, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. (1 US dollar = 0.61 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

