FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK bosses urge quick decision on London airport expansion
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 3, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

UK bosses urge quick decision on London airport expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sixty business leaders urged Britain’s political leaders on Tuesday to commit in their election manifestos to make a swift decision on the controversial issue of London airport expansion.

Lawmakers have for years agreed that Britain needs a new runway to remain economically competitive, but deciding where is a toxic political issue because of the cost and impact on the environment. A government-commissioned taskforce is due to make a recommendation this summer.

The 60 business leaders signed a letter asking politicians campaigning for Britain’s May 7 general election to promise to act swiftly on the taskforce’s advice.

“We are concerned that unless politicians act swiftly on airports expansion, the growing cost of deferring a strategy to deliver new runways, which is costing our economy billions in trade and investment, will only increase,” the letter said.

Plans for expanding London’s airports have been on and off the table since the 1970s. But with demand for air travel growing fast, and the largest airport Heathrow operating close to full capacity, the issue has come to a head.

The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition that won the 2010 election scrapped the previous Labour government’s plans to build a new runway at Heathrow, west of London.

The current Commission is considering two options to build at Heathrow and one to add a runway to Gatwick, south of the capital. It has been subject to a 12-week public consultation period which closed late on Tuesday.

Signatories to the public letter included bosses of Aberdeen Asset Management, Associated British Foods, British Land, InterContinental Hotel Group, Legal & General, WPP and London stores Harrods and Selfridges. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.