Britain to further delay decision on new runway -BBC

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain is to further delay a decision on whether to build a new runway at London's Heathrow Airport until a new leader of the governing Conservative party is elected, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The government had been expected to announce this summer where it planned to build new aiport capacity and Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman had said on Monday that there was no change in the timetable for the decision.

Cameron's government has considering for four years where to build a new runway, with Heathrow seen as the front-runner over rival Gatwick. Cameron is now set to resign by October, prompting a Conservative leadership contest.

One of the contenders, former London mayor Boris Johnson, opposes expanding Heathrow. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by Sarah Young)