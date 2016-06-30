FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Britain to further delay decision on new runway -BBC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 30, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Britain to further delay decision on new runway -BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain is to further delay a decision on whether to build a new runway at London's Heathrow Airport until a new leader of the governing Conservative party is elected, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The government had been expected to announce this summer where it planned to build new aiport capacity and Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman had said on Monday that there was no change in the timetable for the decision.

Cameron's government has considering for four years where to build a new runway, with Heathrow seen as the front-runner over rival Gatwick. Cameron is now set to resign by October, prompting a Conservative leadership contest.

One of the contenders, former London mayor Boris Johnson, opposes expanding Heathrow. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.