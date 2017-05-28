British Airways says restarts flights from Gatwick and Heathrow

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British Airways said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday after a global computer system caused chaos for thousands of customers.

"We are continuing to work hard to restore all of our IT systems and are aiming to operate a near normal schedule at Gatwick and the majority of services from Heathrow on Sunday," BA said in a statement.

"We are refunding or rebooking customers who suffered cancellations on to new services as quickly as possible," it said. "We are extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused to customers."

British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two biggest airports on Saturday after a power supply problem disrupted its computer systems worldwide. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)