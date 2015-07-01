FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UK's Cameron says to rule on extra London airport capacity by year-end
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-UK's Cameron says to rule on extra London airport capacity by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats, with no changes to text, to change USN)

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he would take a decision by the end of this year on how London’s airport capacity will be expanded and would study a recommendation to build a third runway at Heathrow.

Cameron was speaking after a government-appointed commission said a third runway should be constructed at London’s Heathrow Airport in a report set to create a political headache for the prime minister.

“A decision will made before the end of the year,” Cameron told parliament. “It is important now that there is a very detailed report that we study and are very clear about the legal position. If we say anything now before studying the report, we will endanger whatever decision is made.” (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

