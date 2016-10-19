UK PM May says no decision taken on the site of airport expansion

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The government has not yet made a decision about where to allow airport expansion in southeast England but will do so this month, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

It is due to decide between plans for a new runway west of London at Heathrow, the busiest airport in both Britain and Europe, or at Gatwick to the south. The decision has been debated for more than 25 years.

An announcement on Tuesday that ministers who opposed the decision would be allowed to do so publicly was interpreted by media as a signal that backing would be given to Heathrow expansion, which has several high-profile opponents in government.

"No decision has been taken on the site of airport expansion in the southeast," May told parliament. "Government will take a decision this month." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)