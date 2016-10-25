FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gatwick airport remains key to UK transport strategy - minister
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 12:30 PM / in 10 months

Gatwick airport remains key to UK transport strategy - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - London's Gatwick Airport remains a key part of Britain's transport strategy despite the government on Tuesday backing an expansion at rival Heathrow, transport minister Chris Grayling said.

Earlier, Britain gave Heathrow Airport the green light to build a new $22 billion runway, ending 25 years of indecision and vowing to boost global trade links following the vote to leave the European Union.

"Gatwick, despite not being selected today, remains a key part of our national transport picture, and will continue to be so in the future," Grayling told parliament. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Costas Pitas)

