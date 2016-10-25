FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK lawmaker from PM May's party resigns after Heathrow decision
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

UK lawmaker from PM May's party resigns after Heathrow decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Conservative lawmaker Zac Goldsmith, a vocal opponent of the expansion of Heathrow Airport, on Tuesday notified the government of his decision to resign from parliament, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Goldsmith, who represents a constituency near the airport, had previously pledged to quit if Heathrow was given the go ahead to expand -- something which happened earlier on Tuesday.

The resignation will prompt an election for his west London seat. Goldsmith, who unsuccessfully ran for London mayor earlier this year, is expected to run as an independent candidate. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)

