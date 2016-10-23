FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Britain will make airport expansion decision on Oct. 25 - transport minister
#Market News
October 23, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

Britain will make airport expansion decision on Oct. 25 - transport minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The British government will make a decision on Tuesday about where to allow airport expansion in south east England, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Sunday.

It is due to decide between plans for a new runway west of London at Heathrow, the busiest airport in both Britain and Europe, or at Gatwick to the south. The decision has been debated for more than 25 years.

"We have got a genuinely difficult decision ... there is going to be a decision on Tuesday," Grayling told the BBC's Andrew Marr show. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
