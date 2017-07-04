LONDON, July 4 London's Heathrow Airport said on Tuesday that its Terminal 3 building had been evacuated following a fire alarm, which was being investigated.

"T3 has been evacuated following a fire alarm. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will provide an update shortly," Heathrow Airport, which is Europe's largest airport, said on Twitter.

