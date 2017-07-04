Lagerfeld parades Chanel models under mini Eiffel Tower
PARIS, July 4 Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 4 London's Heathrow Airport said on Tuesday that its Terminal 3 building had been evacuated following a fire alarm, which was being investigated.
"T3 has been evacuated following a fire alarm. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency and will provide an update shortly," Heathrow Airport, which is Europe's largest airport, said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Andy Bruce)
PARIS, July 4 Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 4 There is no fire at London's Heathrow, the airport said on Tuesday, after an alarm which led to a brief evacuation of its Terminal 3 building.