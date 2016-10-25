FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Heathrow expansion best option for post-Brexit Britain -minister
October 25, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

Heathrow expansion best option for post-Brexit Britain -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The British government's decision to allow Heathrow Airport to expand is the clearest sign that Britain is open for business following its vote to leave the European Union, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is a really big decision for this country but it's also the clearest sign post the referendum that this country is very clearly open for business," he said.

Asked about disagreements within the government on the choice of Heathrow, which is opposed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson among others, Grayling said it would be impossible to deliver such a project without some people disagreeing. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)

