3 months ago
British Airways CEO says outsourcing not to blame for IT failure
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 3 months ago

British Airways CEO says outsourcing not to blame for IT failure

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - A global computer system failure that stranded thousands of British Airways passengers over the weekend was not due to the outsourcing of staff from Britain, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.

"All the parties involved around this particular event have not been involved with any type of outsourcing in any foreign country," Chief Executive Alex Cruz told Sky News.

"They've all been local issues around a local data centre, which has been managed and fixed by local resources," he said.

The GMB union said BA's IT systems had shortcomings after the company made a number of staff redundant and shifted work to India in 2016. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)

