British government delays decision on airport expansion
#Industrials
December 10, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

British government delays decision on airport expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it needed to carry out a further environmental study before deciding where to build a new runway, further delaying the politically charged-decision.

The government said in a statement it accepted the recommendation of an independent commission that Britain needed further airport capacity but added it wanted a further study into the environmental impact.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who had promised a decision by the end of the year, will now make a decision next summer. The new runway could be built at Heathrow Airport or Gatwick Airport but Heathrow, Europe’s biggest hub airport, is seen as the most likely. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

