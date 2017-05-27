British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.

"We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning," a BA spokeswoman said. "We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

She gave no further details. Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain.

"Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can't set off. No way we'll make our Vegas flight," one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Toby Chopra)