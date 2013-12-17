UK airports commission shortlists Heathrow and Gatwick for expansion

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain should consider building new runways at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, a government commission said on Tuesday, as it published a shortlist of expansion options likely to stir up a long-standing political debate.

The Airport Commission said it would also undertake a further study of another option to build a new airport on the Isle of Grain to the east of London.

The Commission, set up by the government last year, is tasked with making its final proposals on how and where to expand airport capacity by summer 2015.

In its interim report published on Tuesday, it listed Britain’s biggest airport Heathrow and the capital’s second largest airport Gatwick as options for expansion, ruling out a proposal for a new airport on an artificial island supported by London mayor Boris Johnson. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)