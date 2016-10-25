FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
UK's Boris Johnson says Heathrow third runway "undeliverable"
October 25, 2016 / 12:40 PM / in 10 months

UK's Boris Johnson says Heathrow third runway "undeliverable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday a third runway at Heathrow Airport was "undeliverable", the Press Association news agency reported on Twitter.

"I think it very likely it will be stopped," Johnson, who was previously mayor of London and has been a vocal opponent of Heathrow expansion for years, was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the government approved the third runway. Johnson sought and was granted permission to publicly speak out against the decision. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Sarah Young)

