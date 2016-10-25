BRIEF-Baker Hughes Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15
* In q4 of 2016 co expect activity in north america to modestly increase
LONDON Oct 25 The British government's decision to approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport shows Britain can be an open, global, successful country after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the government announced it was giving Heathrow Airport the green light to build a new $22 billion runway, ending 25 years of indecision with the most ambitious option available.
May told London's Evening Standard newspaper the move showed the government was willing to "take the big decisions".
"Airport expansion is vital for the economic future of the whole of the UK ... Businesses will know that we are building the infrastructure they need to access global markets," the newspaper quoted her as saying.
"This decision demonstrates that as we leave the EU we can make a success of Brexit and Britain can be that open, global, successful country we all want it to be."
She also said that while the government wanted the benefits of a new runway as quickly as possible, it would also make sure London and taxpayers got a good deal. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
* Heat Biologics and University Of Miami announce zika vaccine collaboration
Oct 25 Whirlpool Corp reported a worse-than-expected quarterly net profit on Tuesday as the strong U.S. dollar hit revenue and the company lowered its full-year earnings forecast citing softness in the U.S. and British markets and the weak British pound.