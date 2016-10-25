LONDON Oct 25 The British government's decision to approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport shows Britain can be an open, global, successful country after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the government announced it was giving Heathrow Airport the green light to build a new $22 billion runway, ending 25 years of indecision with the most ambitious option available.

May told London's Evening Standard newspaper the move showed the government was willing to "take the big decisions".

"Airport expansion is vital for the economic future of the whole of the UK ... Businesses will know that we are building the infrastructure they need to access global markets," the newspaper quoted her as saying.

"This decision demonstrates that as we leave the EU we can make a success of Brexit and Britain can be that open, global, successful country we all want it to be."

She also said that while the government wanted the benefits of a new runway as quickly as possible, it would also make sure London and taxpayers got a good deal. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle, editing by Estelle Shirbon)