a year ago
UK government to make a decision on new runway "shortly"
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

UK government to make a decision on new runway "shortly"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said the British government would soon make a decision on where to build extra airport capacity in southeast England.

"We will shortly announce a decision on expanding Britain's airport capacity," May told the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

Two London airports, Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, and smaller rival Gatwick, have been battling for government approval to build an extra runway.

May is expected to make an announcement on the repeatedly delayed decision at some point in October, after it was pushed back again following a June vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
